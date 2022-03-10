Lockout Could Delay Several Yankees Milestones

With Opening Day currently postponed until at least April 14, MLB’s lockout may keep a few Yankees from reaching notable milestones in 2022.

The most significant offensive achievements that could be delayed would come from the bat of Giancarlo Stanton. The 32-year-old needs 53 home runs to reach 400 for his career and 107 RBI to reach a total of 1,000. While those differences are by no means shoo-ins over the course of a full 162-game season, they’re certainly not impossible for the slugger.

Stanton mashed 59 dingers while driving in 132 runners during his MVP season for the Marlins in 2017. He did that over 159 games. He also exceeded the 100-RBI threshold in 2014 when he had 105.

Fellow boppers Aaron Judge and Joey Gallo, meanwhile, are 42 home runs away from 200. Judge, 29, hit 52 when he won the American League Rookie of the Year award in 2017. Gallo, 28, hit 41 longballs in 2017 and 40 in 2018 while with the Rangers. Both outfielders are scheduled for free agency after the 2022 season, which means a few games could be the difference between them hitting their 200th homers in pinstripes or another uniform.

Gleyber Torres (26) and Luke Voit (27) are less than 30 home runs shy of 100 for their careers. Torres owns a single-season high of 38 (2019), while Voit hit a career-high 22 homers during the shortened 2020 season.

On the mound, Gerrit Cole is 327 strikeouts away from 2,000 for his career. That’s an unlikely single-season total in today’s game, though it’s not out of the realm of possibility. Cole, 31, racked up a career-high 326 strikeouts over 212.1 innings with the Astros in 2019. He had 243 over 181.1 frames last season.

Max Scherzer (300, 2018), Chris Sale (308, 2017) and Clayton Kershaw (301, 2015) are the only other pitchers with at least 300 strikeouts in a season since Cole’s career began in 2013.

MORE:

Follow Gary Phillips on Twitter (@GaryHPhillips). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.