MLB Writer Suggests Major New York Yankees Trade Idea With Diamondbacks
The New York Yankees have been the most dominant team in baseball since the beginning of the season. Right now, they're looking like a good bet to win the World Series.
With that being said, there is still a lot of baseball left to be played. A lot of things could happen between now and the World Series.
For the Yankees, adding more talent and depth to withstand potential injuries could be a priority. Or, they could look to make upgrades at certain positions.
One of those positions could be first base. Anthony Rizzo has struggled to play well consistently this season and that could lead to some interest in trading for an upgrade.
If New York wants to trade for another first baseman, one name has come up as a potential target. That name is Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker.
SportsNaut has recently taken a look at a potential Walker trade for the Yankees. They suggested what one version of a trade could look like.
In their trade scenario, New York would acquire Walker and relief pitcher Joe Mantiply in exchange for No. 5 prospect Everson Pereira and Yoendrys Gomez.
Giving up Pereira would be a tough decision, but Walker would be an upgrade at first base and Mantiply would give the Yankees another reliever option out of the bullpen.
So far during the 2024 season, Walker has slashed .257/.337/.483 to go along with 16 home runs and 49 RBI. Adding that kind of production to an already lethal lineup would make New York even more difficult to beat.
Walker is in the final year of his contract, which could mean that this trade would be a half-year rental. Even if that is the case, the Yankees would be wise to go all-in. The chance of winning a championship is very real and they need to make any move that helps them accomplish that goal.
Mantiply would be a decent throw-in to this trade for New York. He has pitched 26.1 innings this year, recording a 4.44 ERA to go along with a 2-1 record and a save. At the very least, he'd be another guy to take a look at in the bullpen and would add more depth.
While this is a purely hypothetical trade, it would make sense for the Yankees. Walker would be an upgrade over Rizzo and Mantiply would add depth. Pereira is a good talent, but he should be viewed as expendable for this kind of move.