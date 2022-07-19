Yankees' All-Stars React to Juan Soto Trade Rumors

Could the best team in baseball acquire one of the game's best players before next month's trade deadline?

The Nationals are reportedly set to entertain trade offers for their superstar outfielder Juan Soto after the 23-year-old turned down a 15-year, $440 million contract.

Unsurprisingly, the Yankees are rumored to be one of the many teams interested in a Soto trade.

New York has the prospects to wow the Nationals with a massive package, they have the financial capabilities to pay Soto before he hits free agency (after the 2024 season) and they would be a perfect fit for the outfielder. Soto is a left-handed slugger that would flourish in the Bronx, playing alongside Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.

So, what do some of New York's biggest stars think about Soto?

Judge, who will start in the All-Star Game for the American League on Tuesday night, called Soto a special player and a special talent, speaking to reporters during media availability at Dodger Stadium on Monday.

"I can sit here and talk about everything he does in the field, but he's also a leader too, at such a young age," Judge said. "He's going to help whatever team he goes to win a lot of ballgames. I would hate to see him go to a team that we've got to play down the stretch, it would be fun to see him be in New York, or wherever he wants to be. He's definitely a game-changer for sure."

New York's ace Gerrit Cole is familiar with Soto from their head-to-head matchups in the 2019 World Series, the conclusion of Cole's final season with the Astros before he signed with the Yankees.

"Faced him for seven straight games and we never really had a good answer for him," Cole explained. "He's super disciplined. I think sometimes with great hitters, it doesn't matter about leverage because if they get the pitch they want to hit, they'll swing at it regardless of the count. That guy just forces you to be inside the strike zone and that's tough, he will take his walks. At least in the World Series, he would take his walks. He had protection behind him so it was tough. Covers the high fastball, covers the slider in the strike zone, covers the change of speeds. Maybe he's susceptible to a miss hit every once in a while, but you're pretty much going for a miss hit or you're trying to get a call or trying to surprise him and make a good pitch on the corner, that's pretty much your only shot."

Asked about Soto potentially getting traded, Cole said he "loves that rumor."

Again, there's a good chance Soto doesn't get moved and even if he does, other teams will be eager to acquire him as well. If Soto ends up in pinstripes, however, it's safe to say that his new teammates would be thrilled about the addition.

“You know where I really don’t want him going, I don’t want him going up to Boston,” Cole said. “But if he’s going to go, I want him to come to us.”

