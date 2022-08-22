Yankees Starting to See a Settled Andrew Benintendi

Andrew Benintendi talked about getting out of a “funk” early Sunday evening when he met with reporters.

The outfielder, who had just hit a double and a decisive home run in the Yankees’ 4-2 victory over the Blue Jays, was talking about his team, which avoided a four-game sweep. New York has won just five games this month and went .500 in July, so the Yankees were desperately searching for a spark.

“You definitely never want to get swept, and to win this last one was big,” Benintendi said after his two-run, seventh inning blast. “Hopefully, it’s going to kick-start a little streak here. Obviously, it’s not ideal, but we’re still in a great spot.”

But Benintendi could have just as easily been describing himself. He played the hero Sunday, but the 28-year-old has not replicated the numbers he had in Kansas City, which prompted the Yankees to trade for him on July 27.

Benintendi’s home run was his first as a Yankee. That’s not a big deal – the lefty is a contact hitter – but he’s slashing just .211/.322/.368 in 23 games since the trade. Benintendi was a .320/.387/.398 hitter with the Royals this season.

"The start here hasn't been great, personally,” Benintendi said. “A lot worse than obviously I want it to be."

Benintendi mentioned coming to a new team and trying too hard, but manager Aaron Boone believes the Yankees’ only pre-deadline offensive upgrade is starting to get acclimated in his new surroundings.

“You're coming to a new team, deadline, getting settled. We're going through this as a team,” Boone said, rattling off some of the challenges Benintendi has faced since arriving. “Even though he's very lowkey and not real emotional, it's still a complete change in environment and everyone, in different ways, takes a little [time] getting settled in."

While the sample is small, Benintendi’s most recent numbers suggest that he is getting more comfortable in New York.

Benintendi, who has also made some mechanical tweaks at the plate, is six for his last 22 (.273) with four extra-base hits. A longer, 14-game stretch has him hitting .275 since Aug. 7.

While that’s still far from what he did with the Royals, the Yankees are confident that Benintendi will continue to produce following Sunday’s shot over the fence.

"He's a hitter,” an unconcerned Boone said. “He's gonna hit.”

MORE:



Follow Gary Phillips on Twitter (@GaryHPhillips). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.