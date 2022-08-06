Anthony Rizzo Scratched From Starting Lineup as Lower-Back Issues Return

Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo was scratched from New York's starting lineup on Friday night with low-back tightness, the Yankees revealed shortly before first pitch in St. Louis.

This isn't the first time Rizzo has been sidelined with issues in his lower back.

Before a game against the Pirates in Pittsburgh just over a month ago, Rizzo was scratched with stiffness in his lower back. He proceeded to sit for four games before returning to action, citing annual back spasms as the culprit for an extended period of rest.

Now, those issues have returned, enough to keep him out of the lineup coming out of an off day on Thursday.

Rizzo, 32, is hitting .227/.347/.511 over 98 games this season, smacking 27 home runs while driving in 66 runs. Only five other MLB players, including his teammate Aaron Judge, have hit more homers this year as of Friday evening.

With Rizzo out on Friday, DJ LeMahieu slid over from second to first base in the starting lineup. As a result, Gleyber Torres switched from designated hitter to second base, opening the DH spot for Matt Carpenter (who was originally penciled in to start in right field).

If Rizzo needs to miss time, LeMahieu would be the primary option at first base. He's appeared in 22 games there this season. Carpenter is also capable of filling in at first, along with utility man Marwin Gonzalez.

