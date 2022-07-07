Anthony Rizzo Improving After Annual Back Spasm

The Yankees first baseman hopes to return to the lineup this weekend.

The feeling in Anthony Rizzo’s back is familiar.

The Yankees first baseman, who has not played since July 3 due to lower back stiffness, said he is dealing with a spasm on Thursday. Rizzo, who was scratched from Tuesday’s lineup, added that the issue pops up annually.

“Usually, this happens to me once a year and goes away until the next time once a year,” the 32-year-old said before New York opened a series in Boston. “So hopefully this is it. Just be smart with it.”

Rizzo feels that he has made progress over the past few days, but he remained out of Tuesday’s lineup, which had DJ LeMahieu at first base. Rizzo said he could be used in an emergency situation, but noted that, “I don’t think that would be smart for the long term.”

Instead, Rizzo is being extra careful and hoping for a weekend return to action. He said that recovery usually takes six to eight days. Back spasms have only landed him on the injured list once, and he doesn’t foresee such a stint happening this time around.

Rizzo is enjoying a power-heavy season after re-signing with the Yankees following the lockout. The 2021 trade deadline acquisition is slashing .223/.336/.507 with 22 home runs and 52 RBI over 77 games.

Rizzo was on a bit of a tear before his back flared up. The left-handed hitter has three homers in his last five games and seven dingers in his last 16 games.

