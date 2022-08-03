Report: Yankees Came Closest to Trading for Marlins SP Pablo López

The Marlins didn’t move Pablo López before Tuesday’s trade deadline, but they had serious discussions about the righty with the Yankees and Dodgers, according to the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson and Craig Mish.

The Herald reporters wrote that the Yankees came the closest to striking a deal for the 26-year-old starter. Nothing ever materialized, but the Marlins were curious about the availability of Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres. YES Network’s Jack Curry was the first to mention teams were calling the Yankees about Torres, who also stayed put.

The Herald added that shortstop Anthony Volpe, the Yankees’ top prospect, did not appear to be part of any talks between the two teams.

While López ultimately remained in Miami, reports of the Yankees and Marlins talking could foreshadow future discussions. If the Marlins can’t extend López – something that they haven’t offered, per The Herald – they could look to trade him this offseason.

López, who won’t be a free agent until 2025, would be a massive addition to any rotation. Overshadowed by rotation-mate Sandy Alcantara, López quietly owns a 3.33 ERA over 278.2 innings since 2020. The Venezuelan native, who debuted in 2018, has a 3.41 ERA through a career-high 21 starts this season.

While López would have certainly helped the front of New York’s rotation, Torres would have been a steep price to pay. The 25-year-old is also under team control through the 2024 season and is enjoying a bounce-back season after two difficult campaigns.

Torres hit just 12 home runs over that span, but he has regained some of the pop that saw him crush 62 dingers from 2018-2019. Torres had 16 longballs this year to go along with 46 RBI and a .257/.312/.466 slash line entering play on Wednesday.

However, with fellow second baseman DJ LeMahieu locked up and Volpe and fellow shortstop prospect Oswald Peraza waiting in the wings, the Yankees could deem Torres expendable down the road. If that becomes the case, they should consider reengaging the Marlins about López.

MORE:

Follow Gary Phillips on Twitter (@GaryHPhillips). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.