Skip to main content

Yankees Hope to Have Nestor Cortes Back During Upcoming Homestand

Cortes is expected to throw a bullpen on Wednesday.

Nestor Cortes could rejoin the Yankees’ rotation in a matter of no time.

The southpaw, who went on the 15-day injured list with a left groin strain on Aug. 25, is on-track to throw a bullpen on Wednesday, according to Aaron Boone. If that goes off without a hitch, Cortes could then throw to live hitters Saturday at the Yankees’ complex in Tampa. And if that goes well, Cortes would be positioned to return during New York’s next homestand, which begins this Friday and lasts through Sept. 11.

The Yankees, who also activated Clay Holmes on Monday, would love to have Cortes back in the rotation right away, but this time off could benefit him and the team down the road.

The 27-year-old has already thrown a career-high 131 innings this season, a fact the Yankees are well-aware of. Cortes’s trip to the I.L. is causing him to skip a few turns through the rotation, which may prove beneficial in September and the postseason.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

“Hopefully it’s something that turns into a little bit of a blessing and keeps him a little fresher down the stretch and what we hope is through October,” Boone said. “Hopefully, that’s the case, but we’ll see. You never like to have somebody have an injury that knocks them down, especially in the midst of the season he’s having. But hopefully it is something that serves the rest of his body well.”

Cortes has enjoyed a career year, as Boone alluded to. A 36th-round draft pick turned first-time All-Star, he owns a 2.68 ERA over 23 starts. A deceptive contortionist rather than a power pitcher, Cortes has struck out 25.9 percent of the batters he’s faced while walking 5.8 percent. 

MORE:

Follow Gary Phillips on Twitter (@GaryHPhillips). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Nestor Cortes Jr.New York Yankees

New York Yankees reliever Chasen Shreve
News

Yankees Bring Veteran Reliever Back on Minor League Deal

By Max Goodman
New York Yankees RP Anthony Banda pitching
News

Yankees Hope Newest Reliever Can Blossom After Mechanical Tweaks

By Max Goodman
New York Yankees OF Aaron Hicks high fives in dugout
News

Yankees' Aaron Hicks Makes Most of Rare Start

By Max Goodman
New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman listens to pitchcom on the mound
News

Aroldis Chapman Details 'Scary' Infection From Recent Tattoo

By Max Goodman
New York Yankees SP Domingo German walks off mound
News

Yankees' Domingo Germán Finishes Impressive Month With 'Terrific' Performance in Oakland

By Max Goodman
Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman in dugout
News

Yankees' Aroldis Chapman Lands on Injured List With Infection From Tattoo

By Max Goodman
New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino hits single against Oakland Athletics
News

Yankees Exhale After Jose Trevino Leaves Game With Injury Scare

By Max Goodman
New York Yankees reliever Lou Trivino pitching in road jersey
News

Yankees' Lou Trivino Nearly Entered Game Wearing Wrong Jersey

By Max Goodman