Skip to main content

Jasson Dominguez Celebrates Promotion With Long Home Run in Futures Game

Shortly after making an error in center field, New York's No. 3 prospect smashed a 415-foot home run to center field.

That's how you make up for an error on the biggest stage.

One inning after dropping a fly ball in center field at the 2022 All-Star Futures Game at Dodger Stadium, Yankees prospect Jasson Dominguez belted a 415-foot home run.

The two-run blast, on a 3-1 sinker from Giants left-handed prospect Kyle Harrison, left Dominguez's bat at 107 mph. 

It's been an eventful day for Dominguez. The 19-year-old—ranked as New York's No. 3 prospect by MLB Pipeline—was promoted from the Low-A Tampa Tarpons to the High-A Hudson Valley Renegades on Saturday morning.

The prospect learned of his promotion earlier in the week, finding out from manager Rachel Balkovec in a creative way captured on video by a hidden camera:

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Dominguez was hitting .265/.373/.440 with nine home runs, 36 RBI, 54 runs, 19 stolen bases and 46 walks over 75 games with the Tampa Tarpons before his promotion. In 2021, his first season playing professional ball, Dominguez slashed .252/.353/.379 across two levels with five homers and 19 RBI in 56 games. He'll make his first appearance with the Hudson Valley Renegades after the All-Star break.

New York's No. 1 prospect Anthony Volpe and No. 5 prospect Ken Waldichuk are also in Los Angeles for the Futures Game, representing the Yankees. 

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

New York Yankees

New York Yankees SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa throws to first base
News

Yankees Aren't Concerned About Isiah Kiner-Falefa's Defense

By Max Goodman4 hours ago
Seattle Mariners RP Vinny Nittoli gets high fives in dugout
News

Yankees' Reliever to Opt Out of Minor League Deal

By Pat Ragazzo9 hours ago
New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman gives up home run against Boston Red Sox
News

Yankees' Aroldis Chapman Continues to Struggle in High-Leverage Situations

By Max Goodman10 hours ago
New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman on phone during batting practice
News

Yankees Trade Rumors: New York Won't Part With These Top Prospects

By Max Goodman13 hours ago
New York Yankees RP Miguel Castro celebrates at Fenway Park
News

Yankees' Reliever Needs MRI on 'Barking' Shoulder

By Max GoodmanJul 15, 2022
New York Yankees OF Giancarlo Stanton runs after hitting home run
News

Why Giancarlo Stanton Isn't Participating in 2022 Home Run Derby

By Max GoodmanJul 15, 2022
Cincinnati Reds SP Luis Castillo pitching against New York Yankees
News

Luis Castillo Looks Like Deadline’s Top Pitching Prize vs. Yankees

By Gary PhillipsJul 15, 2022
Los Angeles Angels utility man Tyler Wade runs to first base
News

Aaron Boone Can See Tyler Wade Playing 'Significant' Role After Angels Trade

By Max GoodmanJul 15, 2022