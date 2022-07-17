Jasson Dominguez Celebrates Promotion With Long Home Run in Futures Game

That's how you make up for an error on the biggest stage.

One inning after dropping a fly ball in center field at the 2022 All-Star Futures Game at Dodger Stadium, Yankees prospect Jasson Dominguez belted a 415-foot home run.

The two-run blast, on a 3-1 sinker from Giants left-handed prospect Kyle Harrison, left Dominguez's bat at 107 mph.

It's been an eventful day for Dominguez. The 19-year-old—ranked as New York's No. 3 prospect by MLB Pipeline—was promoted from the Low-A Tampa Tarpons to the High-A Hudson Valley Renegades on Saturday morning.

The prospect learned of his promotion earlier in the week, finding out from manager Rachel Balkovec in a creative way captured on video by a hidden camera:

Dominguez was hitting .265/.373/.440 with nine home runs, 36 RBI, 54 runs, 19 stolen bases and 46 walks over 75 games with the Tampa Tarpons before his promotion. In 2021, his first season playing professional ball, Dominguez slashed .252/.353/.379 across two levels with five homers and 19 RBI in 56 games. He'll make his first appearance with the Hudson Valley Renegades after the All-Star break.

New York's No. 1 prospect Anthony Volpe and No. 5 prospect Ken Waldichuk are also in Los Angeles for the Futures Game, representing the Yankees.

