Aaron Judge Has 'No Interest' in Participating in This Year's Home Run Derby

NEW YORK — It's been nearly four years since Aaron Judge hoisted the 2017 Home Run Derby trophy at Marlins Park, swatting 47 long balls en route to a memorable night in Miami.

With this year's derby set to take place at Coors Field, it's hard not to imagine No. 99 putting on another show, taking part in a must-see battle for homer-hitting supremacy in Colorado's high altitude.

Nonetheless, New York's slugger isn't considering a return to the Home Run Derby. At least not right now.

"I haven't even thought of it to be honest," Judge said Friday afternoon. "I've got no interest right now. Unless the All-Star Game is back in New York soon."

The question gauging Judge's interest in the competition was broached shortly after two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani announced that he will take part in this year's festivities.

After winning the competition in 2017, Judge said that he believes he can dictate if (or when) he decides to participate again.

"I feel like after winning it I think I can kind of have my own say," he said.

Judge slugged his way past Justin Bour, Cody Bellinger and Miguel Sanó in 2017, becoming the first rookie to win the Derby outright. He ended up mashing 52 home runs by the time the regular season was over, winning American League Rookie of the Year and finishing second in the race for the AL Most Valuable Player Award.

Both Giancarlo Stanton and Gary Sánchez also participated in the 2017 Home Run Derby as well, facing off with each other in the first round. Sánchez advanced, defeating the eventual NL MVP, but fell in the second round to Sanó.

Entering play Saturday afternoon, Judge leads the Yankees this season with 15 home runs. Stanton and Sánchez follow with 13 and 10 long balls, respectively.

