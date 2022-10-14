Aaron Judge Reacts to Getting Booed in Game 2 of ALDS at Yankee Stadium

NEW YORK — After his fourth strikeout of the afternoon on Friday, in Game 2 of the American League Division Series, Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge heard boos from the crowd at Yankee Stadium as he walked back to the first-base dugout.

That's right. Fans were booing the guy who broke the record for home runs in a single season, carried this club to a division title and will probably win the American League Most Valuable Player Award.

Judge has gone from historically hot at the end of the regular season to ice cold since the postseason began, going 0-for-8 with seven strikeouts and a walk over the first two games of this ALDS against the Guardians.

On Friday, he struck out in each of his three at-bats against Cleveland's ace Shane Bieber. In the seventh, he swung through a splitter from former Yankees prospect Trevor Stephan, donning the golden sombrero for the first time since June 23, 2021.

Judge's groundout to third base in the bottom of the ninth was the first time he had put the ball in play all series long. It's an extremely small sample size of just two games, but for a player that's been so dominant all year long, his numbers are glaring.

With that lack of production in mind, Judge said he wasn't surprised at all to hear some fans voicing their displeasure toward the end of a 4-2 extra-inning loss.

"Not at all. It happens," Judge said, cracking a smile "It's happened many times in my career here. There's nothing I can do. I gotta play better. That's what it comes down to. Didn't do the job tonight, especially as a leadoff hitter, I gotta get on base. I gotta make something happen on the base path. I didn't do that tonight."

Yankees manager Aaron Boone was asked the same question.

"It's the Bronx, man," he said.

The thought probably didn't cross the minds of Yankees fans as they filed out of the ballpark on Friday, but there's an above-zero chance—albeit unlikely—that Judge had just played his final game at Yankee Stadium in pinstripes.

New York could lose their next two games at Progressive Field in Cleveland and suffer another early postseason exit. Judge could walk and sign elsewhere this winter as he prepares to enter free agency. Nobody in the clubhouse was thinking of that doomsday scenario on Friday evening, though. Obviously. Those that spoke to reporters assured that Judge will be just fine and he'll lead this club, as he has all year, to the next round.

"The series ain't over," Giancarlo Stanton said. "He's had [eight] at-bats. It's just a small sample size. He's got time and it's over now, so that don't matter. We gotta win two out of three and he's gonna help us do so."

