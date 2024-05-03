New York Yankees Ace Gerrit Cole Scheduled to Throw From Mound on Saturday
Gerrit Cole's throwing program continuing to move along smoothly.
The ace of the New York Yankees and reigning AL Cy Young Award winner is scheduled to throw from the pitcher's mound on Saturday, according to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic. Cole, who is on the 60-day injured list and is recovering from right elbow inflammation, was additionally seen throwing in the outfield earlier at Yankee Stadium on Friday.
“It’s gone well so far," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "His build-up and checking the boxes and levels of intensity. So far, so good, and getting off the mound will be another step.”
Although Cole's targeted return date of June 1 doesn't appear to be likely, the possibility of him returning during that month is looking fairly realistic, barring any setbacks. After an injury scare that thankfully saw him avoid Tommy John surgery, the Yankees have kept Cole on a steady rehab pace, with consistent progress so far.
Cole, who led the American League with 209 innings pitched and a 2.63 ERA in 2023, is expected to lead an already strong starting rotation upon his return. Starters Carlos Rodon, Marcus Stroman, Nestor Cortes Jr., Clarke Schmidt, and Luis Gil have all looked very solid to begin the season; coupled with a rock-solid bullpen, the Yankees have a 20-13 record and are just one game out of first place in the AL East despite not having their ace available.
It is unknown who will be bumped from the starting rotation once Cole comes back, but his return will be an immediate upgrade to the pitching staff and could provide the mid-season jolt the team needs to maintain a playoff spot.