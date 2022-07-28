Yankees Acquire Andrew Benintendi From Royals

Moments after losing to the Mets on Wednesday night, the Yankees scored a major win ahead of the trade deadline.

The Bronx Bombers are acquiring Andrew Benintendi from the Royals, the team announced. The 28-year-old has been with Kansas City since the start of the 2021 season, but he is familiar with the American League East after spending the first five years of his career with the Red Sox.

The Royals, who begin a four-game series in the Bronx on Thursday, will receive prospects Chandler Champlain, Beck Way and T.J. Sikkema.

A left-handed hitter, Benintendi gives the Yankees a left fielder who can hit for contact and get on base. He is slashing .321/.389/.399 with three home runs, 39 RBI, a 127 wRC+ and 2.1 fWAR this season, earning a trip to this year's All-Star Game. While pop is not Benintendi’s focus at the plate, he is a well-rounded upgrade over Joey Gallo, whose all-or-nothing approach has lacked balance throughout a disastrous 2022 campaign.

While a boost to New York’s offense, Benintendi was one of several Royals who could not make a recent trip to Toronto because he did not have the COVID-19 vaccine. Per Rosenthal and Jayson Stark, Benintendi’s vaccination status was not discussed between the Royals and Yankees, who play one more series in Toronto at the end of September and could face the Blue Jays in the playoffs. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported that Benintendi has told people he will get vaccinated.

Despite concerns about potential vaccine holdouts, New York’s entire active roster was permitted to cross the Canadian border earlier this season. Rosenthal added that the Jays were also in pursuit of Benintendi, as were the Brewers and Dodgers.

