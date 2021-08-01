Bailed Out By Late Blunder, Yankees Sweep Marlins

MIAMI — Off the bat, it looked like Giancarlo Stanton was bouncing into the Yankees' 101st double play of the season, wiping away the game-tying run in the top of the eighth.

An error from Marlins third baseman Brian Anderson, however, opened the door for New York's offense. After getting shut out through the first seven frames on Sunday afternoon, that blunder was exactly what the Yankees needed.

With runners on first and third after Anderson bobbled the routine grounder, airmailing his throw across the diamond, the top of the Bombers' lineup capitalized.

Anthony Rizzo continued his historic opening weekend in a Yankees uniform, ripping an RBI single to left field out of the leadoff spot, scoring Brett Gardner. Then Aaron Judge lined a run-scoring single of his own through the left side, giving the Yankees a one-run lead.

Six outs later—adding an insurance run on another defensive mishap from a Marlins infielder in the eighth—the Yankees clinched their fifth series sweep of the season, winning 3-1 at loanDepot park.

Miami's starting pitcher Sandy Alcántara was magnificent, holding the Yankees to two hits over seven scoreless innings, striking out 10. The Marlins' bullpen induced weak contact over the next two frames as well, but those two demoralizing plays on defense proved to be decisive.

A sweep against a last-place club doesn't seem like that big of a deal, but New York has struggled mightily to finish off sweeps this season. Entering play Sunday, the Yankees were 3-10 in games where they had a chance to sweep a three-game set.

It wasn't pretty, and required some help from the opposite side, but New York got the job done. It's the Yankees' 15th win in their last 22 games, going 5-1 over the final six games of this road trip. New York also remains undefeated coming out of the Trade Deadline, winning their first three games with Rizzo, Joey Gallo and all their new additions in tow.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.