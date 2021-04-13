Why Yankees' Kyle Higashioka Deserves More Playing Time

New York Yankees backup catcher Kyle Higashioka is certainly making a name for himself despite receiving limited playing time.

Higashioka’s latest heroics came on Monday night against the Toronto Blue Jays as he powered the Yankees to a 3-1 victory with two home runs and three RBIs.

According to stats by STATS, the 30-year-old became the first catcher in MLB history with three multi-home run games within his first dozen career homers.

Although Yankees manager Aaron Boone won't say it, Higashioka has pretty much become ace pitcher Gerrit Cole’s personal catcher. The success the battery has had together, dating back to last season, has carried into 2021 thanks to Higashioka's solid defense behind the plate and the duo's connection between the lines.

Higashioka was on the receiving end of another gem from Cole on Monday, who tossed six innings of one-run ball, while striking out eight and allowing just three hits.

Higashioka has caught Cole’s last two starts, outings in which the right-hander has struck out 21 batters and allowed just one run in 13 innings. Last year, Cole pitched to a 1.00 ERA over four starts in the regular season with Higashioka behind the plate, holding opposing hitters to a .147 batting average.

That ERA ballooned to 3.91 in eight appearances with starting catcher Gary Sánchez behind the dish.

While Higashioka is known for his defense and the way he calls the game behind the plate, it’s his bat that has been creating a bit of a buzz so far this season. Higashioka is 4-for-7 to start the year with two home runs and four RBI. He’s also slashing a cool .571/.625/1.571 to go along with his 2.196 OPS.

Even with Sánchez getting off to a hot start of his own offensively (hitting .296 with two home runs and four RBI), Higashioka has certainly earned more playing time given his production with both the bat and glove.

MORE:

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.