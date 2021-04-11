Rougned Odor Plays Hero in First Game With Yankees

Stepping in with runners on the corners and two men out in the tenth, Rougned Odor had a chance to put his new team in front.

Odor had started the day 0-for-4 out of the six spot in the Yankees' lineup. This extra-inning opportunity, however, was different.

The second baseman delivered a go-ahead RBI single, blooping one to shallow center field off Rays right-hander Collin McHugh.

That opened the floodgates for New York's slumping offense as the Yankees added three more runs in the 10th, taking a commanding 8-4 lead. They went on to win by that very score, fending off a sweep and escaping Tropicana Field with a win.

It was Odor's first hit in a Yankees uniform, coming in his first start with the club. He was acquired by New York in a trade with the Rangers just under one week ago after spending the first seven seasons of his big-league career in Texas.

Before the game, Odor joked about his clean-shaven face, saying he's eager to help this club win, sans his trademark beard.

"I feel weird. Even my daughter she didn't even want to look at me," Odor said. "But you know what, it is what it is. I'm happy to be here."

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), on Facebook (also @MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.