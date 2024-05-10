New York Yankees Claim Tampa Bay Rays Pitcher Off Waivers
The New York Yankees claimed relief pitcher Colby White off waivers on Thursday after the Tampa Bay Rays designated the 25-year-old for assignment on Friday.
The Yankees optioned White to Double-A Somerset after the claim. The move didn’t require a 40-man roster move because New York designated Taylor Trammell for assignment and then outrighted him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, which opened up a 40-man roster spot.
White had issues at Triple-A Durham to start the season, as he went 0-2 with a 17.61 ERA in nine games (one start) in 7.2 innings. He gave up 17 runs (15 earned), with 10 walks and 10 strikeouts.
The Rays made White their sixth-round pick out of Mississippi State in 2019 and in 2021 he had a breakthrough. He played for four different affiliates, going 4-3 with a 1.44 ERA in 43 appearances with 11 saves in 13 chances and two holds. He struck out 104 and walked 15.
He appeared to be the Rays’ closer-in-waiting before he missed all of 2022 and part of the 2023 season with an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery.
But, in his return last season he emulated the pitcher he was before surgery. He went 1-0 with a 1.64 ERA in 24 games, with six holds. He had 24 strikeouts and 17 walks in 22 innings.
The biggest change in the box score for White this season is that batters are hitting .294 against him. Batters never hit better than .157 against him (2023) in his three minor league seasons.
If White can re-claim that form, he may finally be in line for a Major League debut.