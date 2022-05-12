Yankees' Aroldis Chapman Snaps Scoreless Streak, But Continues to Get Job Done

Chapman had his 13.1 scoreless innings streak snapped on Wednesday, but he also recorded his eighth save of the season.

It's not always pretty, but Aroldis Chapman has been one of the best closers in Major League Baseball this season.

Chapman recorded his eighth save of the year on Wednesday afternoon in the Bronx, allowing one run to score before closing the door on a 5-3 victory over the Blue Jays.

Not only did Wednesday's save give Chapman 152 in his career—surpassing Goose Gossage for sole possession of third place on the club's all-time saves list—but it extended the left-hander's streak of converting 22 save opportunities in a row.

That stretch of consistency dates back to July of last season. It's tied for the third-longest streak of his entire illustrious career.

On Wednesday, Chapman was wild from the start. After a leadoff double from Toronto's Santiago Espinal, Chapman allowed the second baseman to take third on a wild pitch. The closer went on to walk Vinny Capra, a pinch hitter, to bring the tying run to the plate.

In the past, Chapman has continued to unravel in those types of situations, completely losing control of the strike zone. That wasn't the case this time, though. Chapman induced a fly ball to right from designated hitter George Springer, a sacrifice fly to score Espinal. He then struck out shortstop Bo Bichette before getting the ever-dangerous Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to pop out harmlessly and end the game.

With one earned run to his name this season, Chapman now has an 0.79 ERA to go along with his eight saves. He's struck out 12 batters in 11.1 innings pitched this season, producing a 1.15 WHIP along the way.

Again, with Chapman's wild style on the mound, the closer is often susceptible to clunkers and blown saves. He's less than a year removed from a month-long stretch where he pitched to the tune of a 22.24 ERA with 14 earned runs allowed in 5.2 frames.

Just a few weeks ago, right-hander Michael King saved Chapman by closing out a game against the Blue Jays when the closer began the ninth with three consecutive walks. Chapman walked in the winning run the next day in Baltimore, although he entered the game in the 11th inning with the bases loaded.

Nonetheless, if Chapman can continue this recent run of consistency to the start the season, he'll make this bullpen—one of the best units in the game—that much more reliable and dominant.

