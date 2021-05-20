Corey Kluber Throws No-Hitter Against Former Team

When Corey Kluber signed with the Yankees this offseason, there were plenty of question marks.

Could the two-time Cy Young Award winner recapture his dominance in pinstripes after pitching in just one inning during last season's injury-riddled campaign?

On Wednesday night, Kluber didn't just prove he's still capable of performing at an elite level, he pitched his way into baseball immortality.

Kluber twirled a no-hitter against the Texas Rangers, striking out nine against his former team.

The only batter to reach base on Wednesday night was third baseman Charlie Culberson, who walked with one out in the third inning.

Kluber's masterpiece is the 11th no-hitter in Yankees franchise history. That doesn't include Don Larsen's perfect game in the 1956 World Series.

The historic performance for Kluber is also the first no-hitter by a Yankees pitcher this century. David Cone's perfect game against the Montreal Expos in July of 1999 was the last time a pitcher in a Yankees uniform went nine innings without allowing a hit.

Kluber had shown over his last few outings that he was starting to figure it out after a slow start. The right-hander had pitched his way to a 2.61 ERA over his previous five starts, including an eight-inning gem against the Tigers on May 2 where he allowed just two hits.

