Yankees' Domingo Germán Addresses Teammates Regarding Domestic Violence Suspension

Yankees starting pitcher Domingo Germán addressed his teammates on Tuesday regarding the incident that led to the right-hander's suspension for violating MLB's domestic violence policy.

Germán had been scheduled to speak to the media earlier in the week, fielding questions about his 81-game ban, served over the last two seasons, but the presser was postponed in an effort to give the 28-year-old a chance to speak to the team first.

With New York's first full-squad workout taking place at two different facilities, separated due to the pandemic, Germán needed to give the same talk two times.

"He spoke to the pitchers and catchers over at Himes this morning and then spoke to the position players [at George M. Steinbrenner Field] this afternoon," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

Boone revealed that the meetings went for about 30 minutes. While some side conversations were held after the fact, and more will likely take place in the coming days and weeks, Germán spoke for much of the meetings according to Boone.

"I thought it was impactful. I hope and I believe that," Boone said. "It was a good step. I think in looking at it, it was something that was important to happen and I think it gave everyone a chance to get in a room and really start that conversation if there are any conversations to be had individually which I think have happened. But I think it sets the table to continue having those conversations while also as a team really coming around and trying to support Domingo in helping him moving forward."

Germán led the Yankees with 18 victories in 2019, posting 4.03 ERA. An incident with his girlfriend in September led to MLB's investigation and the subsequent 81-game ban. He served a portion of the suspension at the conclusion of the 2019 regular season before sitting out for the entirety of the 2020 pandemic-shortened campaign.

Asked about Germán's suspension last week, veteran reliever Zack Britton wasn't too pleased about it, indicating tension could build in the clubhouse following Germán's reinstatement.

"I don't think he owes anything to me," Britton said. "I think it's off the field stuff that he needs to take care of. Sometimes you don't get to control who your teammates are. I don't agree with what he did. I don't think it has any place in the game or off the field at all."

Boone hopes that by Germán addressing the situation with the entire team, everyone can move forward together and support the right-hander as he rejoins the club this spring. The next step, however, is for Germán to show that he has grown and matured with his actions.

"I think the proof is going to be in what's ahead and how he is as a teammate and how he is in life in general," Boone said. "Hopefully we can all be there to support and help him become the best version of himself."

Germán is a contender to occupy the fifth spot in New York's starting rotation this season. The right-hander is 20-11 across 55 appearances with the Yankees, dating back to 2017. He's posted a 4.52 ERA in that span with 273 strikeouts.

