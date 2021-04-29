Yankees' Luke Voit Set to Face Live Pitching For First Time Since Knee Surgery

New York Yankees first baseman Luke Voit is progressing well in his rehab so far.

According to manager Aaron Boone, Voit will take the next step towards his return from a partially torn meniscus on Thursday, facing live pitching at the alternate site.

It's the first time since suffering his knee injury that Voit will take live at-bats.

Voit has been participating in baseball activity over the course of the past week, and now, facing live pitching is the next big test he will need to pass before re-joining the Yankees.

As of a few weeks ago, Boone told reporters that they anticipated Voit to return to the club at some point in May. At the moment, this appears to be a realistic expectation, barring any setbacks.

The Yankees offense has struggled out of the gate this season. Voit’s initial replacement, Jay Bruce, could not fill his shoes, batting .118, before ultimately retiring earlier this month.

Luke Voit's Bat Has Been Sorely Missed in the Yankees' Lineup

In the interim, Mike Ford was called up to play first. Despite batting only .167 thus far, Ford has slugged two home runs. DJ LeMahieu has also been used at first base with Rougned Odor getting starts at second base.

Regardless, the Yankees will need a healthy Voit back in their lineup for the remainder of the season. The hope is, that they will not have to wait too much longer.

MORE:

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.