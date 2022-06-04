Gerrit Cole, Jameson Taillon Make History With Consecutive Perfect Game Bids

Both right-handers had perfect games through six complete innings on back-to-back nights in pinstripes.

On Thursday night, Gerrit Cole looked on from the Yankees' dugout as Jameson Taillon took a perfect game into the eighth inning against the Angels.

The following night, Cole put together his own a bid for perfection, retiring the first 20 Tigers that he faced.

Both right-handers were unable to throw a perfect game, one of the rarest feats in sports, but their special outings on consecutive nights were still enough for a trip into the history books.

The Yankees are the first team in the Expansion Era (since 1961) to open back-to-back games with six-plus perfect innings.

Taillon finished his start on Thursday with eight innings of one-run ball, permitting two hits while striking out five. It was a hard base hit up the middle off the bat of Angels left fielder Brandon Marsh that broke up his no-hitter.

A line drive into center field from Tigers second baseman Jonathan Schoop ended Cole's bid for perfection one day later. Still, Cole was able to strike out nine over seven shutout innings, giving up only two hits.

New York went on to win 13-0 against Detroit, a victory featuring four home runs and a long-awaited, special debut for left-hander Manny Bañuelos out of the bullpen.

Through 10 starts this season, Taillon has a 2.30 ERA with six wins (tied for the most in baseball). Cole, after his 11th start of the year, has a 2.78 ERA with five victories and 81 strikeouts (in 64.2 frames).

Those two aren't alone succeeding in New York's rotation either. Left-hander Nestor Cortes has been even better (with the second-best ERA in baseball) while Luis Severino and Jordan Montgomery are settling into a groove as well.

All in all, New York's rotation has pitched to the tune of a 2.60 ERA this season, the best in the American League. Factor in the 'pen and New York's pitching staff has a 2.78 ERA this season, the best in Major League Baseball, as of Friday evening.

