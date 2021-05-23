Yankees Get More 'Glowing' Reports on Luis Severino's Tommy John Rehab

NEW YORK — Luis Severino isn't quite ready to rejoin the Yankees' rotation, but the excitement to get him back is building.

The right-hander threw his second simulated game since Tommy John surgery this week, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said on Saturday.

Although the skipper hasn't watched video of those live at-bats yet, the reports within the organization on Severino's progress have been "glowing."

"I know it went really well," Boone said. "Velocity, shape of the slider, all those things. He's doing really well. I haven't looked at a schedule to see when he's in a game yet, but I would say we're getting close to that."

Severino underwent elbow surgery last February, missing all of the 2020 season. In March, the right-hander got back on a mound for the first time since the procedure, throwing a bullpen.

As Boone alluded to, Severino is almost ready to embark on his first rehab assignment. Odds are he'll make a few starts in the minor leagues, building up in pitches while facing opposing batters in game situations for the first time.

In the meantime, the Yankees' starting staff has been nothing short of spectacular at the big-league level. Entering play on Sunday, the Yankees' rotation owns the second-lowest ERA (3.38) in the American League this season while riding a 30 scoreless innings streak.

If Severino can return to form later on this summer when he's ready to return to the big-league club, his presence would vault this staff to another level. Plus, having an additional starter to help bridge the gap to the postseason can help preserve New York's arms, a group that's poised to help this team make a deep playoff run.

