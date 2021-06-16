Brian Cashman Describes Yankees as Deadline Buyers, Stands By Aaron Boone

Cashman, frustrated with his team’s lackluster play, addressed everything from Aaron Boone’s fit to New York’s budget ahead of the trade deadline.

A “frustrated” Brian Cashman did not address the Yankees in Buffalo on Tuesday, but the general manager did discuss his underachieving team over Zoom.

Cashman’s decision to hold court followed three consecutive losses and 13 defeats in New York’s last 18 tries. The Yankees entered Tuesday’s series against the Blue Jays in fourth place (33-32) after failing to sweep the basement-dwelling Twins and losing two out of two games to the .500 Phillies last week. New York’s embattled lineup concluded the weekend with a goose egg in Philadelphia.

The issues are not limited to the offense, but there is still plenty of time for the Yankees to turn things around. It’s just that the team’s streaky-at-best performance has provided little reason to get behind such an idea. Criticism of Cashman, Aaron Boone and their players and coaches have grown more vocal in the process, so it wasn’t surprising to see Cashman speak following an off day.

“I promise our fanbase we're going to do everything in our power to right the ship," Cashman said. “We’ve gotta find a way to figure out our way through it. Clearly some roster cleanup or fixes or whatever. I’m knocking on the doors and having my phone calls… If we can find some matches to see if we can improve what we’ve got, we’ll certainly take our shot at that.”

Cashman described the Yankees as “fully engaged” buyers ahead of the July 30 trade deadline, adding that he was “open to all ideas” when it comes to roster improvement.

That includes potentially going over the $210 million Competitive Balance Tax threshold if it means trading for upgrades. Doing so would require the blessing of the Steinbrenner family, but Cashman said he’s never been discouraged from broaching the subject if he has an idea that he thinks can help the team.

“The ownership here has poured great resources into this roster already,” Cashman said. “They’re not getting what they deserve with what they’re paying for this roster so far, but ultimately I’ll bring to Hal Steinbrenner and his family all recommendations."

The Yankees currently have a little more than $2.3 million in tax space, per Cot’s Baseball Contracts. They would incur costly penalties if they were to surpass the $210 million threshold.

One recommendation Cashman is not making is a managerial change. The GM stood by New York’s coaching staff, particularly Aaron Boone. Fair or not, Boone has been the primary target of fans’ anger, but Cashman isn’t in search of a new skipper.

"Losing invites the scrutiny on us all,” Cashman said when asked if Boone was right for the Yankees. “We're in this together. We made this bed and we're gonna sleep in it. And we're gonna make sure we find a way to fix this together.”

Cashman went on to note that he has never made any in-season changes, though he was sure to specify that he wasn’t speaking for his own bosses.

For all Cashman did say on his own behalf Tuesday, he knows his words won’t mean a thing to the Bronx faithful if nothing changes. That means better play on the field and the pursuit of reinforcements by the front office.

New York went on to win their series opener against Toronto on Tuesday night, with the offense coming up clutch late in the game. It'll take a whole lot more than one win to turn this ship around, though.

"Talk is cheap,” Cashman said. “No one really cares about all the hard work, all the good intentions. All they care about, and understandably so, is the results. And the results have just failed so far.”

