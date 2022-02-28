Yankees' Jameson Taillon Bashes Owners As Negotiations Continue

Yankees starter Jameson Taillon continued to express his frustration over Major League Baseball’s lockout of the players on Monday, calling out owners as the league and Players Association continue to negotiate.

“Players are used to their ‘threats,’” Taillon, who has been attending collective bargaining talks in Florida, tweeted. “Owners[‘] actions have made it clear all along that they have a set [number] of games where they still make profits/get TV money. They don’t want to play. It’s sad that these are the guys who drive the direction and ‘future’ of our amazing sport.”

Taillon’s tweet was in response to reports from The Athletic’s Evan Drellich and ESPN’s Jeff Passan early Monday afternoon. Both reported that the owners indicated a willingness to cancel a month’s worth of games during the day’s first meeting between MLB and the MLBPA. Drellich added that the league was more threatening than it had been on Sunday. MLB previously said it would cancel regular season games if Monday, Feb. 28, a self-imposed deadline, passed without agreement on a new CBA.

Drellich added that Monday’s first meeting would not be the day’s last. Monday marks seven straight days of meetings at Jupiter’s Richard Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Taillon has been outspoken throughout the lockout. He recently jokingly asked if a coffee company was hiring and questioned why it took owners such a long time to negotiate after the league imposed the lockout.

Other Yankees have refrained from staying silent as well. OF Joey Gallo reacted to Monday’s negotiation news by sharing his LinkedIn profile, another joke, while pitchers Gerrit Cole and Zack Britton shared their own thoughts earlier this month. Both are members of the MLBPA executive subcommittee.

MORE:

Follow Gary Phillips on Twitter (@GaryHPhillips). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.