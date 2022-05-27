Yankees 3B Josh Donaldson Now Battling Shoulder Inflammation

Josh Donaldson is off the COVID-19 injured list, but he’s not returning to the Yankees just yet.

The third baseman is now on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to May 24, with right shoulder inflammation. Donaldson is also appealing the one-game suspension he received after calling White Sox SS Tim Anderson “Jackie.”

Donaldson has not appeared in a game since May 22, the conclusion of the Chicago series. He has remained in the news, however, after his remarks and explanation for them were criticized and disputed by Anderson and other members of the White Sox.

Donaldson is slashing .238/.349/.415 with five home runs and 15 RBI over his first 37 games with the Yankees. It is unclear when his shoulder inflammation flared up.

The Yankees also transferred Chad Green, who needs Tommy John surgery, to the 60-day injured list. In other injury news, Aaron Hicks is running and testing his hamstring before Friday’s game against the Rays. He and DJ LeMahieu (wrist) remain out of New York’s lineup, though LeMahieu told YES Network’s Meredith Marakovits that he is available off the bench.

The Yankees’ injury woes of late have been reminiscent of recent seasons. In the last week alone, Donaldson, Green, Jonathan Loáisiga and Giancarlo Stanton have all landed on the injured list. Joey Gallo and Kyle Higashioka recently spent time on the COVID-19 I.L., though they are back with the team now.

Pitching prospect Luis Gil also underwent Tommy Johnson surgery on May 24.

