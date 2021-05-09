Yankees Targeting Rays Series For Luke Voit's Return From Injured List

NEW YORK — After a slow start to the season, the Yankees' offense has been rolling of late. That group is set to welcome a slugger back to the heart of the lineup this week.

Luke Voit is "in play" to return from the injured list as early as Tuesday against the Rays, manager Aaron Boone confirmed on Sunday morning. Voit has been sidelined since undergoing surgery to repair a partial meniscus tear in his left knee earlier this spring.

The first baseman has been rehabbing recently in Triple-A with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, inching closer to his 2021 debut. Over four games in Triple-A, entering play on Sunday, Voit is hitting .385 (5-for-13) with two home runs.

After leading the league in long balls a year ago—with 22—Boone is understandably very excited to be able to pencil the slugger back into his lineup.

"He obviously is an impact hitter, an impact bat and just adds a little bit more length and a little bit more heaviness, obviously, to our lineup," Boone explained. "It'll be good to get him back. I feel like he's in a good spot physically, he's been able to rack up a lot of live at bats now here these this past week. So looking forward to getting him for sure."

Asked specifically if he envisions Voit rejoining the big-league club for this week's series in Tampa Bay, Boone said yes. Same goes for third baseman Gio Urshela who is working back from a left knee injury of his own.

"That's the hope," Boone said.

