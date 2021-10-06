Yankees Manager Aaron Boone ‘At Peace’ With Uncertain Future

Boone briefly discussed his job status following the Yankees’ Wild Card loss on Tuesday. The manager’s contract is up.

Aaron Boone didn’t have much to say about his job status following the Yankees’ 6-2 Wild Card loss to the Red Sox on Tuesday night.

After four years, the skipper’s deal is up at the conclusion of the 2021 season, a fact he’s well-aware of. As for getting a new pact or heading for managerial free agency? That bridge hasn’t been crossed yet, and Boone is not sure when it will be.

"Obviously, my contract’s up. I haven't had any conversations with anyone about that, so we'll see,” he said after New York’s roller-coaster season screeched to a halt. “I love being here. I love going to work with this group."

Boone has compiled a 328-218 record since taking over the Yankees as a first-time manager in 2018. His .601 regular season winning percentage is seventh all-time among managers with at least 450 games and 10th among those with at least 315. However, the Yankees have never surpassed the American League Championship series with Boone at the helm, and they are coming off a season that featured extreme inconsistencies while a few high-profile young players regressed.

Tuesday’s Wild Card elimination saw Gerrit Cole pitch just two innings while the Yankees offense barely made a dent against Nathan Eovaldi and the Boston bullpen. Some of Boone’s in-game decisions, like the timing of his pitching changes or when he used pinch-hitters, were criticized—a theme throughout his tenure—but New York’s mega millions ace put the team in an immediate hole that the lineup did little to climb out of.

The latest early October exit under Boone’s watch prompted him to say that “the league has closed the gap on us,” a comment that drew swift blowback toward a franchise that hasn’t won or reached a World Series since 2009. The 12 years without a new ring is the third-longest stretch in franchise history.

Now the organization must decide if Boone will get another chance to end that drought. The manager said that he feels supported by owner Hal Steinbrenner and a Brian Cashman-led front office that Boone has operated with in lockstep.

Aaron Judge gave his boss a vote of confidence Tuesday, as well.

“I could spend all night giving you reasons why he should still be the manager," the right fielder said.

Boone and the Yankees will have a clearer picture on their managerial future soon. For now, Boone is proud of the job he’s done, even if the results have fallen short of expectations.

"Whatever does happen, I'm at peace with,” he said. “I know that I can hold my head high."

