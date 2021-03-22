Yankees' Miguel Andújar Not Expected to Return From Hand Injury 'Anytime Soon'

TAMPA — It's been more than a week since Yankees manager Aaron Boone first revealed Miguel Andújar was dealing with soreness in his right hand and wrist. Although the third baseman is taking steps closer to his return to in-game action, Andújar is expected to remain on the sidelines for the foreseeable future.

"I don't expect to see him in the game anytime soon," Boone said on Monday afternoon.

Andújar hasn't played in a spring training exhibition game since March 10. While Boone didn't officially rule out Andújar's return coming before New York breaks camp in a little over a week, that seems very unlikely considering he hasn't been able to throw or swing a bat this entire time.

"He is doing better, dealing with just the soreness and nerve inflammation in there that has seemingly got a little bit better each and every day," Boone explained. "He's been on the field doing defensive work, without throwing, the last couple of days. He's not hitting yet. So having now been down at least a week, if it leaks into a few more days, then you got to have a little bit of a ramp up for him."

Based on New York's depth of position players this spring, Andújar in all likelihood would have been left off the club's Opening Day roster regardless of this injury. Now, depending on how long this keeps him off the field, the infielder could fall even further out of contention for a contributing role on this team.

In six total games this spring, Andújar is hitting .133 (2-for-15). Boone explained previously that Andújar's soreness dates back to the winter, when he first felt discomfort in that area from a swing while playing winter ball.

This time in 2019, Andújar was fresh off a spectacular debut season in pinstripes, nearly winning the American League Rookie of the Year Award. Now, his future with this club is as unclear as ever.

