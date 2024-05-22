New York Yankees Named Landing Spot for Former No. 1 Prospect on Division Rival
The New York Yankees have dropped their last two games, an uncharacteristic sign for the club. However, still in first place in the American League East, the Yankees are more than fine 50 games into the season.
With the July trade deadline approaching, this is as big of a deadline as ever for the front office. The rotation will get Gerrit Cole back in the near future, but there are other areas they need to improve in, despite the 33-17 record. The worst thing Brian Cashman and the rest of the front office could do is not make moves because Cole's coming back.
While he's arguably the best pitcher in baseball, New York needs to be aggressive.
On Monday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com wrote that an MLB executive told him the Toronto Blue Jays wouldn't be opposed to moving Vladimir Guerrero Jr. If Guerrero were to be moved, the Blue Jays would be putting one of the best hitters in baseball on the block.
"I don't think they're opposed to it," the executive told Feinsand.
And, while moving Guerrero Jr. might not be something Toronto's front office is looking to do, it could make sense. They've struggled this season and in a loaded American League East, it's tough to imagine a scenario where they get back into the mix.
Looking at landing spots for the former No. 1 prospect, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report listed the Yankees.
It's unlikely that the Blue Jays would want to trade him to New York, but with a loaded farm system, they have an opportunity to make a deal for most star players who become available.
Landing the son of a former all-time great would give the Yankees a 25-year-old who's been named an All-Star three times already.
He's swinging the bat much better in recent weeks, slashing .279/.374/.385 with four home runs. Guerrero has the potential to be a 35-plus home run hitter every season, an ideal fit to add to this lineup.