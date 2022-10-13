Nestor Cortes ‘Most Proud’ of His Workload, Durability in 2022

After enjoying a career year in 2022, some would assume Nestor Cortes’ 2.44 ERA or first All-Star selection would have him feeling the proudest.

Instead, the Yankees southpaw said Wednesday that he is “most proud” of his 28 starts and 158.1 innings. The two numbers are surface stats in the age of analytics, but Cortes, New York’s Game 2 starter in the American League Division Series, worked hard to become a dependable big league pitcher.

“Coming into this year – I had 93 [innings] last year – and I didn't know how long and how durable I was going to be,” Cortes said. But he explained that New York’s training staff, strength coaches and fellow starters helped him stay healthy, save for a two-week I.L. stint that helped tame the 27-year-old’s workload.

A former 36th-round draft pick on his third stint with the Yankees – he once departed in 2017 as a Rule 5 pick before being returned by the lowly Orioles – Cortes had never thrown more than 93 major leagues innings in a season. Cortes hit that number last year when he managed to crack the Yankees’ rotation.

Cortes recorded a 2.90 ERA in 2021 and forced himself back into the mix this year, but no one was sure if he could continue his magic for an entire season. The trickster, known for his deceptive tactics, put such concerns to rest, finishing in the top 20 (minimum 150 innings pitched) in ERA, K%, K-BB% and FIP. Cortes’ .188 batting average against and 0.92 WHIP ranked third-best in baseball, and his 3.6 fWAR bested Yankees ace Gerrit Cole (3.3).

Cortes was good enough – and has been for long enough – that Aaron Boone considered starting him in Game 1 of the ALDS against the Guardians. While Cole ultimately got the nod and shined, Cortes created a conversation.

“When he entered the rotation last year, he pitched like an All-Star,” Boone said. “So this has been going on for about 16 months now where he's been one of the best pitchers in the league.

“You always feel good about handing the ball to Nestor.”

Despite his manager’s faith, Cortes still acts and talks like a pitcher on the verge of losing his job. It’s happened to him before, and he doesn’t want to take anything for granted.

“I go out there every time, every fifth day, like it's the last time I'm going to pitch,” Cortes said. “I think that's how I've handled my whole career, even in the minor leagues. So for me to be able to go out there and enjoy the moment and just be part of it, I think that's what keeps me level-headed and with that sense of urgency to do well every time.”

