Luis Gil Likely to Start for Yankees on Wednesday

The young right-hander has yet to allow a run at the major league level this season.

Luis Gil will likely return to the Yankees’ rotation on Wednesday, according to Aaron Boone.

The manager said the plan is for the righty to start against the Blue Jays in the Bronx. Boone previously said he expected Gil to return to the majors this month, so this is not a surprise with the Yankees amid a stretch of 20 games in 20 days.

Gil was excellent during his first cup of big league coffee, which came at a time when New York was in desperate need of pitching. He made three starts for New York in August and didn’t allow a run over 15.2 innings. He struck out 18, walked seven, and limited the Orioles, Mariners and Red Sox to a .158 opponent’s batting average.

Only 23, Gil looked incredibly comfortable in his first three MLB starts. He showed off a power arsenal highlighted by a big fastball, sharp slider, and a changeup that can hit the low 90s. Gil also displayed a knack for getting out of jams, and even a little swagger at times.

Gil has appeared in three games for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre since pitching against Boston on Aug. 17. One of those games, on Aug. 29, saw Gil pitch out of the bullpen in a piggyback-type role. That suggested the Yankees were considering him for jobs outside the rotation in September, but he is expected to be on the bump in the first inning Wednesday.

Gil allowed five earned runs in those three minor league games. His most recent start, on Sept. 3, saw him strikeout nine over five shutout innings against Buffalo.

