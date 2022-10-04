Yankees' Oswald Peraza Crushes First MLB Home Run

Yankees prospect Oswald Peraza has been making an impact in limited playing time since being called up at the beginning of September when rosters expanded.

On the penultimate day of the regular season, the infielder flashed some of his power for the first time.

Peraza drilled a hanging slider from Rangers right-hander Jon Gray in the second inning on Tuesday afternoon, smashing his first MLB home run to left at Globe Life Field in Texas. The blast traveled 399 feet for Peraza, a 104.6-mph missile.

Immediately following the home run, Peraza is slashing .350/.435/.500 (14-for-40) in 17 games played with the big-league club. He's caught fire of late as well, hitting .500 in his last five games (8-for-16).

In Peraza's next at-bat, the prospect singled, stole second and scored on a run-scoring single from Marwin Gonzalez, giving the Yankees a 3-2 lead.

Peraza, 22, is ranked as the Yankees' No. 3 prospect by MLB Pipeline. He was spectacular in Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before getting called up last month, batting .259/.329/.448 with 19 home runs, 50 RBI, 57 runs scored and 33 stolen bases in 99 games with the RailRiders.

When he was promoted, Peraza was getting an opportunity to experience the big leagues, preparing to stick around with the Yankees next season and beyond. Now, with how well he's been playing, Peraza should be in consideration for a spot on New York's postseason roster.

In all likelihood, he'll be on the outside looking in when the American League Division Series begins on October 11. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is still New York's starting shortstop while a slew of players on the active roster—Gleyber Torres, DJ LeMahieu, Josh Donaldson, Gonzalez and fellow rookie Oswaldo Cabrera—are jockeying for playing time in the infield.

That said, if the Yankees roll with 12 pitchers for the ALDS and add an extra position player, Peraza might have his number called. Either way, this glimpse of what Peraza can do is encouraging for 2023 and beyond.

