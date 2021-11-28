Yankees Ranked as 'Likeliest Suitor' For Corey Seager

The New York Yankees are viewed as the likeliest suitor to sign Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager to a huge contract in free agency this offseason.

If the Yankees do sign a top-tier shortstop in free agency this offseason, Corey Seager arguably makes the most sense.

New York needs a shortstop, they've coveted a left-handed hitter and Seager is a star with plenty of big-market and postseason experience.

That in mind, it's no surprise that Will Leitch of MLB.com ranked the Yankees as the likliest suitor in the Corey Seager sweepstakes in an article this weekend.

Here's Leitch's reasoning for why Seager would fit in the Bronx:

The Yankees make all kinds of sense. They’ve got a history of signing marquee free agents. They need a shortstop. Just as much, they need a left-handed hitter to balance out their lineup. If Seager has to move to third base at some point, they’ve got shortstops in their system who can take over there -- or they could just sign another one. Seager also has no association with the Astros, and, thus, is not reviled by the fanbase. Seager seems like the perfect fit if this is what the Yankees want to do. And if it’s what Seager wants to do, of course.

After the Yankees, if you're curious, Leitch has the following nine teams listed in this descending order: Dodgers, Angels, Phillies, Mariners, Tigers, Cardinals, Rangers, Astros and Mets.

There's no guarantee the Yankees sign a big-name shortstop in free agency this offseason. They could always look to add a stopgap, biding their time until their top shortstop prospects are ready to play in the big leagues.

Then again, as Leitch alluded to, Seager could still contribute in pinstripes even if it's not at shortstop. Once Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza make the jump to the Bronx, Seager could move to third base, still providing a talented left-handed bat to the middle of their order.

READ: Aaron Boone Says Top Shortstop Prospects Will Impact How Yankees Approach Free Agency

The question is if it's worth it for the Yankees to spend on a massive contract for Seager when several cheaper alternatives are available. General manager Brian Cashman said this offseason that New York's payroll is expected to rise in 2022, but can the Yankees afford another $300 million contract?

Plus, if New York is willing to spend that much money, perhaps Carlos Correa would be the better option. He's a superior defender, can shine at Yankee Stadium with power to all fields and he profiles as a good fit in New York.

It's hard to ignore Correa's sign-stealing history with the Astros, though. Leaders in the Yankees' clubhouse might not be thrilled at the notion of adding Correa and the last thing Cashman wants to do is divide New York's locker room or build around a player that the fan base despises.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.