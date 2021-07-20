Yankees Recall Estevan Florial in Wake Of Trey Amburgey's Injury

The Yankees are going back to a familiar name.

On Tuesday, the team announced that recently called up outfielder Trey Amburgey is going on the injured list with a right hamstring strain. As a result, the Bronx Bombers are recalling top prospect and outfielder Estevan Florial to the big leagues once again.

Amburgey was lifted from Sunday night’s contest with the Boston Red Sox due to what the Yankees originally believed to be hamstring cramping. However, this turned out not to be the case, and Amburgey lands on the IL after just two career major league games.

As for Florial, he has two career games in the majors under his belt as well, one last season, and one this year. Both times, the 23-year-old went 1-for-3 at the plate.

Florial is ranked by MLB.com as New York's No. 10 prospect and has shown a ton of pop between Double and Triple-A with 12 home runs and 31 RBIs in 52 games. He also fulfills a glaring need in the Yankees’ right-handed heavy lineup with his lefty bat.

But Florial has struggled in other areas, batting .214 with 68 strikeouts in 206 at-bats this season.

It will be interesting to see if he actually gets an opportunity to play regularly for the Yankees this time around. While he does not appear to be fully developed as of yet, the Yankees have a chance to see what they have in Florial in his latest stint with the club.

