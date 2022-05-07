Michael King Continues To Be Weapon In Yankees' Bullpen

King's numbers out of New York's bullpen to start the season are nothing short of spectacular.

The Yankees’ pitching staff has been a key factor during the team’s hot start to the 2022 season, which has included an 11-game winning streak along the way.

As of May 6, the Yankees’ staff ranked second in MLB with a 2.60 ERA, while their bullpen holds a league-best 2.30 ERA

One of many reasons New York’s ‘pen has endured this type of success so far this season has been due to the emergence of Michael King.

Through his first eight appearances of the year, King has shoved with a 0.51 ERA, 730 ERA+, 0.74 WHIP, 0.78 FIP and 25 strikeouts across 17.1 innings. He has only walked a mere total of three batters (one intentionally) as well.

King has served as a key weapon in the bullpen by continuing to build off a promising 2021 campaign. Although he went 0-3 with a 5.47 ERA across six starts last year, he posted a 2.33 ERA as a multi-inning reliever and finished his campaign with a 3.55 ERA across 22 appearances overall.

It’s safe to say he has taken a significant jump this season after being given a set role as a relief pitcher. And the righty has been simply lights out on the mound, giving manager Aaron Boone a dominant arm to utilize in long relief. King’s ability to pitch multiple innings also helps Boone and the Yankees because it allows them to keep the rest of their bullpen fresh.

Boone recently gushed over the 26-year-old’s versatility, and although King has seemingly found his niche as a long reliever, the Yankees’ skipper wouldn’t rule out the possibility of using him as a starter in the future.

"I think Michael has the ability to do probably anything,” Boone said. “He definitely has the mix to be a starter. He’s developed that. One of the big strides, for me, that he’s made is the arsenal he now has to get lefties as well.”

King has yet to allow a hit to a lefty this season, while striking out 11 of them. The only left-handed batter that he has allowed to reach base was via an intentional walk.

Righties have produced 10 hits off King but have still struggled with a .244 average and 14 strikeouts.

It will be interesting to see if the Yankees decide to give King another look in the rotation. His five-pitch arsenal: sinker, curveball, four-seam fastball, changeup, slider is uncommon for a reliever. And if he continues to dominate, the team might want to see whether it will translate as a starter now that he has been further developed as a big-league pitcher.

In the meantime, King has proven to be a key weapon in the Yankees’ bullpen this season. And if he can sustain this success, it will only pave the way for additional opportunities.

