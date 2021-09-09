Yankees' Zack Britton Undergoes Tommy John Surgery

Zack Britton’s time with the Yankees could be over.

On Thursday, Aaron Boone announced that Britton underwent Tommy John surgery to reconstruct and repair the UCL in his left elbow. Along with this procedure, Britton also had a bone chip removed from his elbow as well.

Although the Yankees initially hoped that Britton would not need Tommy John, this proved not to be the case. The best-case scenario is the 33-year-old reliever will be able to return at the end of next season.

Britton is set to become a free agent after the 2022 season, which is why his tenure with the Yankees is all but done.

The left-hander had a disappointing campaign this year, posting a 5.89 ERA in just 18.1 innings of work. Britton underwent surgery during spring training to remove bone chips from his pitching elbow once already, which kept him out until June 12. Two weeks later, he went down with a hamstring strain.

Upon his return, Britton struggled mightily. A left elbow sprain landed him on the 60-day IL, thus ending his nightmarish season.

Unfortunately, Britton’s sprain turned out to be more serious, and it will now wipe out the majority—if not the entirety—of his 2022 season.

With Britton’s injuries and struggles, the back end of the Yankees’ bullpen has looked like a shell of what we are typically used to seeing. Mix that in with the woes of closer Aroldis Chapman, Jonathan Loáisiga's shoulder strain and the Yankees odds of making a run in October, should they clinch a postseason berth, look bleak at this point.

MORE:

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.