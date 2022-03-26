Slugger Hopes to Recreate 'Special' Yankee Stadium Moment in Pinstripes

Guzmán hit three home runs in a game at Yankee Stadium as a rookie in 2018 and now, he's a non-roster invitee at Yankees camp in Tampa.

TAMPA — Ronald Guzmán's first game at Yankee Stadium was unforgettable.

Just four months into his big-league career, back in 2018, the slugger stunned fans in the Bronx by whacking three home runs with the Texas Rangers, two coming off Yankees right-hander Masahiro Tanaka.

Five years later, Guzmán is contending for a roster spot at Yankees camp, dreaming of recreating his historic moment in the Bronx ... but this time, in pinstripes.

"The fans, the environment, it's unbelievable," Guzmán told Inside The Pinstripes, looking back on his three-homer game this week. "To be able to stand on first base and do it with pinstripes on would definitely be special."

Guzmán is a non-roster invitee at camp this spring, one of the many veterans seeking to make a lasting impression on New York's coaching staff in the month of March. Coming off a torn meniscus in 2021, effectively ending his four-year run with the Rangers, Guzmán has yet to make his Grapefruit League debut, saying he's been focused on taking care of his body.

Even if he hasn't taken the field in a Yankees uniform yet, the 27-year-old is relishing an opportunity to be a part of this esteemed organization.

"It's been pretty fun being around these guys, being able to ask questions to the guys that have been here for a long time like Aaron Judge," he said. "I think I can get so much better here, I've been impressed with the way everybody goes about their business here, you can tell everybody's on the same page. Everybody's trying to get better. It makes me want to get in there and use the coaches, use the trainers, the strength and conditioning guys, just trying to get the best out of it."

Guzmán's rookie year is still his only full campaign at the big-league level. The first baseman slashed .235/.306/.416 with 16 long balls in 123 games in his first season with the Rangers. Since then, he's appeared in just 120 contests dispersed over three seasons, hitting .217 with 15 homers in that span.

While he doesn't necessarily project to factor into the equation for New York and the club's Opening Day roster, Guzmán is thankful for the chance to showcase what he's capable of this spring. Plus, with the injuries the Yankees have dealt with in recent years, it certainly doesn't hurt to have a left-handed bat with pop within the organization, a player that has the skillset to excel in the Bronx if called upon.

"There's a couple of stadiums that feel like it's a higher level than just the big leagues," Guzmán said, grinning as he envisioned himself taking the field with his new team. "Yankee Stadium is definitely number one."

