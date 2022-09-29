Aaron Judge's 61st Home Run Creates 'Special Moment of Togetherness' For Yankees

TORONTO — In the days and weeks leading up to Aaron Judge's 61st home run of the season, those in the Yankees clubhouse have been peppered nonstop with questions about the atmosphere when Judge steps up to the plate.

For many, it's been tough to describe.

Sellout crowds with different allegiances have been on the edge of their proverbial seats for weeks as Judge has chased 61, hoping and praying to witness history. That's been the catalyst for some unforgettable scenes with transitions between raucous roars and stunning silence each time Judge has dug into a batter's box and lifted his lumber off his back shoulder.

On Wednesday night in Toronto, as Judge circled the bases for the 61st time this season, the environment was special once again. A crowd of 37,008 stood and applauded, cheering for a player that had just tied Roger Maris for the most home runs in a single season in American League and Yankees history.

For some wearing a Yankees uniform on Wednesday, however, the crowd vanished. All they were focused on was their leader rounding the bases, headed in their direction with a huge smile across his face a weight lifted off his shoulders.

"It kind of felt like we were the only ones there and it was just a really special moment of togetherness," Yankees right-hander Gerrit Cole explained after the 8-3 win for New York, recalling the moment as he and his teammates poured onto the field to greet Judge by home plate. "We're all so proud of him and know how hard he works. He wants to keep it low-key like he always does, but boy does he deserve it and he deserved hugs from all of us. I'm thankful we were able to share it with him."

Like his approach at the plate, Judge was methodical while celebrating with his teammates after his historic blast. He acknowledged every single individual in New York's dugout, hugging his manager and some of the teammates he's spent the most time with, shaking hands with role players and coaches.

Judge's historic season may go down as an individual achievement—one of the best all-time seasons at that—but to this team, it's been a collective effort. As manager Aaron Boone put it, while Judge has blossomed into a leader in New York's tight-knit clubhouse over the years, he's also transformed into the "ultimate teammate," a player that cares about nothing more than winning and those around him.

When those are the only two things you care about each and every day, it makes one of the hardest games in professional sports that much simpler.

"Everyone feels a part of it and that's who he is as a teammate," Boone said. "I think part of the reason guys are so excited is because they feel like they're a big part of it. And that's a tribute to him."

The feeling is mutual.

While addressing reporters after retrieving his No. 61 home run ball, meeting Roger Maris Jr. for the first time and sharing a special embrace with his mom, Judge made it clear that he wouldn't be in this position without his teammates, the players and personnel that push him on and off the field to be the best version of himself.

"When I look in the dugout and see my teammates and we're all locked in and ready to go, that's who I do it for, that's why I show up every single day ready to go to work," Judge said. "I don't want to try and make it about myself, I want to make it about the team and what we're trying to accomplish here."

Judge added that the outside noise will sometimes trickle in. The buzz from fans and members of the media is hard to ignore when history is at stake. He explained that his teammates have been able to keep him focused on the task at hand, though, paving the way to what's been an incredible campaign.

"When it comes to work, for his teammates, for himself, he just tries his best to be the same every day," Cole said. "He tries his best to stay even keel and somehow finds a way to make an impact on somebody else's day, regardless of how his is going. There's some special players like that around the league. I can think of a couple that have had a similar type of impact, but nobody quite like Aaron."

