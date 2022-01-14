Yankees Sign RHP Ryan Weber to Minor League Deal

Weber spent time with the Red Sox, Brewers and Mariners in 2021.

The Yankees have added another pitcher with major league experience on a minor league deal.

After already reuniting with former Killer B Manny Bañuelos, New York has signed Ryan Weber, per Baseball America.

Weber pitched sparingly in 2021, appearing in a total of four games and 9.2 innings for the Red Sox, Brewers and Mariners. The right-hander surrendered 13 earned runs and five home runs over that brief stretch.

Weber did most of his work at the Triple-A level last year, pitching to a 4.18 ERA over 19 games and 103.1 innings while tallying 8.9 K/9.

Weber has 63 games and 167 innings of MLB experience. His best season came in 2020 when he pitched in 17 games for the Red Sox. The 31-year-old struggled mightily as a starter, but he pitched well in 12 relief appearances. Weber recorded a 2.25 ERA in 24 innings out of the bullpen, striking out 20 while walking just four.

Weber also had some success as a reliever in 2019, registering a 3.99 ERA in 29.1 innings. Weber pitched in a career-high 18 games overall that season.

Weber has also pitched for the Braves and Rays. He owns a 5.28 ERA for his career.

