Yankees Spoil Scherzer's Gem With Comeback Win in Extras

NEW YORK — In a game where the Yankees' offense was incapacitated through the first eight innings, New York's bats woke up when it mattered the most.

Down to their final two outs, the Yankees tied the game in the ninth. After another comeback in the bottom of the 10th, Gleyber Torres delivered a game-winning infield single in the bottom of the 11th, sending a sellout crowd home happy with a 4-3 win.

Nationals ace Max Scherzer mowed New York's order down with a record-setting performance in the Bronx, striking out 14 over 7.1 innings pitched. The right-hander's 14 strikeouts are the most ever by a visiting pitcher in the new Yankee Stadium.

Scherzer didn't factor into the decision, however, as Torres tied the game in the bottom of the ninth—off Washington's closer Brad Hand—with an RBI single.

Yankees starter Corey Kluber also pitched well, lasting 5.2 frames and allowing two runs. He was in line for the loss, outdueled in the battle of Cy Young Award winners, but was off the hook thanks to New York's ninth-inning comeback.

Both clubs traded runs in the 10th, pushing the automatic runner across. Although it was unearned, courtesy of the extra-innings rule, Aroldis Chapman allowed his first run of the season when Trea Turner lined a sacrifice fly to deep right.

In the bottom half, Mike Ford slapped an RBI single through the left side to start the inning, ending an 0-for-20 skid.

Left-hander Justin Wilson, who earned the victory, retired the side in the 11th to put the Yankees in a prime position to win the game. After loading the bases against Nationals right-hander Tanner Rainey in the bottom of the 11th, Torres punched a dribbler down the third-base line. Rainey wasn't able to glove it, allowing LeMahieu to score from third.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), on Facebook (also @MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.