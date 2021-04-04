Domingo Germán Bit By Home Run Ball in First Start Since Suspension

NEW YORK — Making his first start since the end of the 2019 season, right-hander Domingo Germán was looking to carry his spring success into his regular season debut

The Toronto Blue Jays had other ideas.

After a scoreless first, Germán ran into trouble in the second, leaving pitches out over the plate. Leading off the inning, first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. turned a fastball up in the zone into a solo home run to the opposite field, sending a line drive screaming beyond the short porch at 106.9 mph.

Two batters later, Germán served a hanging changeup to Randal Grichuk. The center fielder hooked a two-run shot past the foul pole down the left-field line, making it a 3-0 game.

On both home runs, catcher Gary Sánchez set up at the very bottom of the strike zone behind the dish. Both pitches wound up right over the heart of the plate.

Germán was able to settle down and get out of the inning unscathed, but the damage had already been done. Right-hander Michael King came in to start the fourth inning, signaling the end of Germán's 2021 debut.

Over those three frames, Germán threw 68 pitches, allowing three runs on four hits while striking out two. As much as Germán likely could've pitched another inning or two, there was less of a reason to push the envelope this early in the season.

Those two home runs proved to be the difference as Toronto held on to defeat the Yankees 3-1, winning the rubber match of the first series of the year.

Germán didn't throw a single pitch in the big leagues last year while he served the remainder of his 81-game suspension for violating MLB's domestic violence policy. All spring, the 28-year-old was working to regain the trust of his teammates and prove he had matured since the incident that led to the suspension in September of 2019.

If it wasn't for King's magnificent performance out of the 'pen, twirling six scoreless innings in relief to get through the end of the game, several members of New York's bullpen would've needed to come in and eat up innings. That group will be rested heading into Monday night's series opener against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium.

