Luis Severino Needs MRI After Latest 'Concerning' Setback

CHICAGO — Just when it looked like Luis Severino was knocking on the door of his return to the big leagues, the right-hander hit another speed bump in his recovery from Tommy John surgery.

Severino was set to make what could've been his final rehab start on Friday, suiting up for the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. Rather than taking the mound and flashing his dominant stuff—as he did over four perfect innings last weekend with Double-A Somerset—Severino was scratched.

Stopping his warmups before the game began, Severino reportedly told manager Doug Davis that he "didn't feel right." On Saturday in Chicago, Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed the starter was experiencing right shoulder tightness.

"Ultimately, they pulled the plug on him making the start. Probably wisely," Boone said. "When he's getting close to being back with us, everything's gone really well and it's enough for him not to make his start, it's obviously concerning."

Severino is now scheduled to get an MRI and see doctors on Monday.

Boone didn't want to speculate, saying the team will know more after his imaging about Severino's timeline, but it's very unlikely that the right-hander will be able to return as scheduled early next week.

"I feel awful for him, because I know how hard he's worked," Boone said. "I certainly feel for him and what he's going through. We'll find out Monday, hopefully it's something minor."

Severino hasn't pitched in the Majors since the postseason in 2019, missing all of last year recuperating from his right elbow surgery. He was on track to rejoin the starting staff in the Bronx months ago, but suffered a groin injury during a rehab start with High-A Hudson Valley.

New York is poised to welcome starters Gerrit Cole and Jordan Montgomery back to the rotation off the COVID-19 injured list early next week.

