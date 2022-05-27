Yankees, Rays Ditch Game Coverage, Speak Out Against Gun Violence

Editor’s note: This story references mass shootings, gun violence, domestic violence and suicide.

Nestor Cortes spent Thursday night stifling the Rays, but proof of the crafty lefty’s dominance was nowhere to be found on the Yankees’ social media accounts.

New York and Tampa Bay collaboratively chose not to post highlights and coverage pertaining to the game, a 7-2 Yankees win. Instead, the two American League East rivals spent the evening sharing facts about gun violence in the United States. The messaging follows recent, horrific mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York.

“The devastating events that have taken place in Uvalde, Buffalo and countless other communities across our nation are tragedies that are intolerable,” the Yankees wrote in a statement. The Rays, who also donated $50,000 to the Everytown for Gun Safety’s Support Fund, added, “This cannot become normal. We cannot become numb. We cannot look the other way. We all know, if nothing changes, nothing changes.”

The two teams proceeded to share gun violence information throughout the game, detailing how it impacts different demographics. Posts included citations, and the teams shared the same facts at the same time.

“Every day, more than 110 Americans are killed with guns, and more than 200 are shot and injured,” read the first post. The next noted that, “Firearms were the leading cause of death for American children and teens in 2020.”

The Yankees and Rays also shared phone numbers for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

“We understand that no single organization can solve this crisis alone,” read the end of Tampa Bay’s statement. “But working together, we can make an impact. We invite you to join us and do what you can, when you can, where you can—because our lives depend on it.”

