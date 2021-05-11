Yankees' Coach Phil Nevin Tests Positive For COVID-19

Despite being fully vaccinated, Yankees third base coach Phil Nevin has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced on Tuesday afternoon.

In a statement, the Yankees called Nevin's case as a "breakthrough positive." Set to begin a three-game series in Tampa Bay on Tuesday night, Nevin is currently under quarantine protocol while New York conducts additional testing and contact tracing.

"Playing through a pandemic, and going back to last year, I guess nothing kind of surprises you. But still, it does catch you off guard a little bit, even when you do get that news," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

A small portion of the population that has been vaccinated will still get COVID-19. Those "vaccine breakthrough cases" occur because "no vaccine prevents illness 100 percent of the time," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Shortly after confirming that Nevin was the coach that had tested positive, Boone said he expects New York's game against the Rays still to take place. The manager said the status of a few other coaches and staff members are "pending," but Nevin is the only individual to test positive to this point.

Bench coach Carlos Mendoza will fill in for Nevin as the third base coach going forward, Boone said. Additionally, Mario Garza will coach first base rather than Reggie Willits.

The Yankees eclipsed the 85 percent threshold of vaccinated personnel weeks ago, reportedly receiving the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. That gave players and coaches an opportunity to take off their masks in the dugout and at team facilities. Boone said he will wear a mask on Tuesday night and Yankees ace Gerrit Cole wore a mask for the duration of his Zoom call with reporters before the game.

It's the first time New York has been directly impacted by the virus since before last year's shortened campaign when several players—including Aroldis Chapman and DJ LeMahieu—tested positive.

