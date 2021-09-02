Gio Urshela Needs MRI on New Injury Just Days After Returning From IL

Less than a week after returning from the injured list, Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela could be sidelined once again with a new injury.

While Shohei Ohtani stole home on Tuesday night, part of a double steal by the Angels, Urshela landed awkwardly on his hand. The defensive wizard wasn’t in New York’s starting lineup on Wednesday as a result.

“He's pretty sore,” manager Aaron Boone said pregame on Wednesday evening. “We'll hold him out today and see what we have on the off day and hopefully be in position to be back in there Friday.”

Asked if Urshela will need any sort of additional testing or imaging due to the discomfort, Boone revealed the third baseman will likely go for an MRI on Thursday, the Yankees’ off day upon returning from their West Coast road trip.

Urshela hasn’t hit his stride yet since returning from the 10-day injured list on August 3 (retroactive to Aug. 1), missing 23 games due to a hamstring injury. Boone relied on a mix of infielders while Urshela—and starting shortstop Gleyber Torres—was sidelined, so if Urshela ends up needing to miss more time, expect a similar group to fill the void.

That includes Rougned Odor (who hadn’t played third base in his career until he began filling in for Urshela) along with DJ LeMahieu, Tyler Wade and Andrew Velazquez.

The Yankees have a decision to make when Torres returns from the injured list on Friday, finalizing his rehab stint after a thumb sprain derailed a promising start to the second half of the season. On Wednesday Boone assured that Velazquez—the hometown kid from the Bronx who has shined over the last several weeks—will stick around in September. It’s safe to assume Wade is going to remain on the big-league roster as well thanks to his speed and versatility, but only time will tell.

Through six games since returning from the hamstring injury, Urshela is hitting .095 (2-for-21) with six strikeouts. That's taken his batting average on the season down to .263—across a total of 90 games—with 11 home runs and 41 RBI.

With just about one month to go until the postseason begins, and a division title still in reach, a healthy Urshela will be a key component to this club’s success.

