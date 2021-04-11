Yankees Trade Thairo Estrada to San Francisco Giants For Cash Considerations

Yankees infielder Thairo Estrada has been traded to the San Francisco Giants for cash considerations, New York announced on Sunday.

Estrada was designated for assignment on Tuesday to make room for Rougned Odor on the 40-man roster after he was acquired from the Texas Rangers.

The utility man made his big-league debut in 2019, hitting .214 (24-for-112) across 61 games over the next two years in a Yankees uniform. Estrada had been part of the Yankees organization since 2013 when he first appeared in rookie ball as a 17-year-old.

Estrada, 25, has shown he's capable of playing virtually every position in the field. While he specializes up the middle in the infield, he's made appearances at third base and in the corner outfield spots over the years.

He's also showcased some pop at the plate. Estrada clobbered three homers in spring training, coming off an impressive showing of power during Summer Camp leading up to last year's coronavirus-shortened campaign.

With Estrada's departure, more pressure will be placed on Tyler Wade as New York's lone utility man. Wade was optioned to the Alternate Site on Saturday as Odor was called up to the big-league club. Odor will make his Yankees debut on Sunday, starting at second base and hitting sixth in the lineup.

