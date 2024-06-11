New York Yankees Urged To Make Blockbuster Trade With NL Team
As the 2024 MLB season continues forward, the New York Yankees continue to look like the best team in baseball. They have been dominant all season long and have shown no signs of slowing down.
While the team has been dominant, there are still ways that they could improve. With the MLB trade deadline coming up quickly, it seems likely that the Yankees will be active in rounding out their roster.
Exactly what kind of moves New York will look to make remains to be seen, but there are only a few weaknesses that could be improved.
One of those weaknesses is at third base, where the Yankees could use an upgrade. A potential name has come up as a possible target before the trade deadline.
Zach Presnell of FanSided has suggested a bold move for New York to make. He has suggested a trade with the San Francisco Giants that would bring back third baseman Matt Chapman.
In his trade suggestion, the Yankees would acquire Chapman from the Giants in exchange for right-hander Will Warren, infielder Jorbit Vivas, and left-hander Kyle Carr. It's a big price to pay, but for a player like Chapman and the potential World Series run they can have, it would be a move well worth making.
Chapman has put together a strong 2024 season thus far with San Francisco. He has hit for a .240 average to go along with eight home runs and 28 RBI's. Adding that extra production to the New York lineup would make them even more dangerous.
Oswaldo Cabrera has been the Yankees' primary third baseman this season. He has batted .238 to go along with five home runs and 22 RBI's. While the numbers aren't horrible, Chapman would be an upgrade. He would upgrade the third base position, especially come postseason time.
Defensively, Chapman is one of the best defenders in baseball. His glove would be just as big of an addition as his bat. That would make this trade a very valuable one for New York.
On the other side of the trade, the Giants will have to make a decision as well. Can they compete with their roster enough to be buyers at the deadline? If not, trading a player like Chapman for young talent would be a wise pivot.
Acquiring Chapman could also be a move that produces good results past the 2024 season. There is a good chance that the two sides would stay together for at least another year or two. That opportunity adds more value to this potential move for New York.
At 31 years old, the third baseman is in the prime of his career. His production is not going to fall off anytime soon.
Expect to hear the Yankees mentioned in a lot of rumors, speculation, and reports in the coming days and weeks leading up to the deadline. New York has a legitimate shot at a championsihp this season and the front office will do everything in its power to make that happen.
New York may not end up pursuing a trade for Chapman, but this kind of move would make a lot of sense and would improve the roster for a championship run.