Skip to main content

Yankees Willing to Restart Aaron Judge Negotiations

The outfielder made it clear that he did not want contract talks to become an in-season distraction.

If Aaron Judge were to reconsider his deadline, the Yankees are prepared to meet him at the negotiating table.

New York is willing to restart extension talks with the slugger at any time, according to NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty. Judge imposed an Opening Day closing date for such talks to avoid any in-season distractions. He ultimately turned down a seven-year, $213.5 million deal. Yankees GM Brian Cashman publicized those terms just before the first pitch of the season.

Cashman more recently decided against publicly discussing anything related to Judge’s future. The right fielder expressed displeasure with Cashman publicizing New York’s offer the day that it happened. Cashman, speaking on May 11, said he was not aware of Judge’s disapproval, nor has he felt any ill will from the 30-year-old since then.

"We're not going to talk about it now going forward,” Cashman said of talks with Judge. “Whether that means we're not going to talk, I'm not saying that, but we're not going to talk about it (publicly). But he's been great. But that's no surprise because he is great."

So far this season, Judge’s performance has been on-pace with his historic rookie year in 2017. He is slashing .315/.384/.692 over 34 games with an MLB-best 14 home runs. He also has 30 RBI, which ranks third.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

There is nothing stopping Judge and the Yankees from resuming talks, other than his own personal preferences. He has maintained that he wants to stay with the club long-term, and the team will have time to negotiate with him before free agency opens this coming offseason. Judge, however, could choose to test the open market, especially if he continues to stay healthy while producing like an MVP candidate.

Judge and the Yankees are scheduled to meet for arbitration on June 22, as Judge’s 2022 salary has yet to be determined after the lockout pushed hearings into the regular season. The Yankees filed at $17 million. Judge responded with $21 million.

His performance this season cannot factor into the hearing, per rules agreed to by MLB and the MLBPA.

MORE:

Follow Gary Phillips on Twitter (@GaryHPhillips). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Aaron JudgeNew York Yankees

Minnesota Twins catcher Ben Rortvedt walks to plate
News

Yankees' Catcher Ben Rortvedt Undergoes Knee Surgery

By Max Goodman2 hours ago
New York Yankees CF Aaron Judge tagged out at third base
News

'Upset' About Baltimore's New Dimensions, Aaron Judge Misses Out on First Three-Homer Game

By Max Goodman11 hours ago
New York Yankees 1B Anthony Rizzo celebrates win with RF Aaron Judge
News

Trio of Yankees Sluggers Make History With Long Ball

By Max GoodmanMay 17, 2022
New York Yankees infielder Derek Dietrich gives thumbs up during spring training
News

Derek Dietrich Earns Promotion to Yankees' Triple-A Affiliate

By Max GoodmanMay 17, 2022
New York Yankees pitching prospect Ken Waldichuk during spring training
News

Yankees Promote Top Pitching Prospect to Triple-A

By Max GoodmanMay 17, 2022
New York Yankees SP Nestor Cortes smiles during win over Chicago White Sox
News

Working Quickly, Yankees' Nestor Cortes Paints Latest Masterpiece Against White Sox

By Max GoodmanMay 16, 2022
Yankees OF Aaron Hicks and Aaron Judge celebrate win
News

Yankees, Held to Two Hits on Offense, Beat White Sox to Win Series

By Max GoodmanMay 15, 2022
Yankees SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa high five in dugout
News

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Owns Up to Costly Blunder in Yankees' Loss

By Pat RagazzoMay 15, 2022