Potential New York Yankees Trade Target Gets Huge MLB Insider Update
The New York Yankees have been a dominant force to be reckoned with all season long. In fact, they rarely lose. At this point in the season, the Yankees hold a 45-20 record and are positioned well to make a serious run at the World Series.
With the MLB trade deadline drawing closer, it seems likely that New York will be a big buyer. They don't have any major weaknesses, but they could still try to make a move or two to improve their championship odds.
One name that they have been connected with as a potential target is Oakland Athletics pitcher Mason Miller.
The 25-year-old reliever is a popular trade target for many teams. He has been a monster all season long and would be a massive addition for any team that trades for him. However, there is no guarantee that the Athletics will end up moving him.
A new update has been given on Miller's potential availability on the trade market. MLB insider Jon Heyman used one word to describe the right-handers status on the market. He used the word "fair" when describing the chances that Miller could be traded.
"The flame-throwing closer hit 103.7 mph and has five-plus years of control. Chances to be dealt: Fair."
For the Yankees, pursuing a trade for Miller would be a no-brainer. Simply having that much future control over a young rising star would be valuable enough. They also could use a better bullpen.
Throughout the 2024 MLB season thus far, Miller has performed fantastically well. He has pitched in 22 games, eating up 28.2 innings. In those appearances, he has registered a 2.20 ERA to go along with 12 saves and a 4.9 K/BB ratio.
Miller is an absolute flamethrower on the mound. He regularly throws 100+ MPH fastballs. Some even hit as high as nearly 104. Flashes of Aroldis Chapman's arm power come to mind.
In order to acquire Miller, New York would have to get aggressive and pay a hefty price. Despite the expected high price tag, the Yankees have no reason to not go all-in on competing right now. He also wouldn't be going anywhere anytime soon and would become a long-term staple of the bullpen.
Will New York actually pursue him ahead of the deadline? That remains to be seen. If they are interested, it sounds like he could very well end up getting moved and he would be a wise investment both for the present and future.